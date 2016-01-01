Biographyabout Ryan Mauro
Ryan Mauro is the National Security Analyst for the Clarion Project, an educational organization focused on Islamist extremism and providing a platform for Muslim voices against it. Their films like "Obsession," "The Third Jihad," "Iranium" and "Honor Diaries" have been seen by over 50 million people.
He is also a consultant to various government agencies, political campaigns and policy-makers and an Professor of homeland security and counter-terrorism.
Mauro has made over 1,000 appearances on radio and TV programs from both the left of the right, including frequent segments on FOX News Channel. He's been widely published and quoted in outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Hill, Roll Call, the Daily Caller, FrontPage Magazine, PJ Media and the peer-reviewed journal, Middle East Quarterly.
He was originally hired as an international security analyst at age 16 for a maritime protection company. His research led to two speaking engagements at the International Intelligence Summit, billed as the most prestigious conference of its kind. The event's material, including Mauro's bio, was found inside Osama Bin Laden's Pakistan compound.
He has served as a strategic analyst for the Wikistrat consultancy and as an intelligence analyst and director of the Asymmetric Warfare and Intelligence Center.
Mauro has a Bachelor's Degree in Intelligence Studies, Master's in Political Science and a Graduate Certificate in Middle East Studies, all from American Military University. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice with a Homeland Security specialization.
In 2012, his work caught the attention of the Muslim Brotherhood, which lashed out at him as "delusional" on its official English-language Twitter account.
Endorsements
"[One of] the best and brightest national security experts," Sean Hannity on "Hannity," FOX News Channel
"While Ryan and I often disagree in our basic world views when he comes on my show, I have always respected his intellect and the quality of his research." --Thom Hartmann, The Thom Hartmann Program (radio) and The Big Picture With Thom Hartmann (TV)) - #1 Progressive Talk Show host in America
"He knows foreign affairs like I know awkward stares."- Greg Gutfeld on "Red Eye," FOX News Channel
"Delusional...Scaremonger! Spread hate somewhere else."- Muslim Brotherhood
“With my experience as a former double-agent inside Al-Qaeda for the CIA and British and Danish intelligence, I can tell you that Ryan Mauro is at the level of the many terrorism experts and intelligence personnel I’ve met. He hits the nail on the head and has the guts to speak frankly.”—Morten Storm, former jihadist who helped lead the CIA to Anwar al-Awlaki and author of Agent Storm: My Life Inside Al-Qaeda.
"Ryan Mauro is a leading counter-terrorism expert who not only understands the threat of radical Islamists but has also dedicated a good portion of his work to highlighting the work of anti-Islamist Muslims. His focus on our work--the work of reformist Muslims--has earned the respect of many of us who are working on the frontlines from within to defeat the ideologies that fuel radical Islamism." - M. Zuhdi Jasser, President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of A Battle for the Soul of Islam: An American Muslim Patriot’s Fight to Save his Faith."
“I think people sense what’s happening but they don’t have anything comparable to the knowledge base that you have assembled here on this threat in our country…The country owes you a real expression of thanks.” – Lou Dobbs, host of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on FOX Business Network.
“Ryan Mauro is a truly independent, non-partisan resource for research and analysis. He provides fact-based commentary without the political spin. Ryan is not liberal or conservative; with Ryan, it is all about the policy, not the politics.” -Crane Durham, host of Nothing But Truth
"The most consistently enriching guest in my rolodex. A one-man intelligence shop. He ought to be Secretary of State."--Barry Farber, Talkers Magazine's 9th greatest talk host of all time.
"The precocious teenager I once knew is now an authoritative force in the field of counterterrorism, and one of the most knowledgeable connoisseurs of Islamic terrorism." --Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking Soviet bloc defector
“Asshole.” – Tweet by Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) member.
"Ryan Mauro is among America's most tenacious investigators of the phenomenon of radical Islam." -- Stephen Suleyman Schwartz, Muslim author and Executive Director of the Center for Islamic Pluralism
"Ryan Mauro's work has been instrumental in giving a platform to Muslim reformers who challenge Islamism. I don't think we'd be where we are at and have the momentum we have now without his support and that of the Clarion Project. There is no question about Mauro's capacity as a speaker on Islamist extremism."
Philip Haney, retired agent of the Department of Homeland Security-Customs and Border Enforcement, commended for identifying 300 possible terror suspects.
"For about 10 years, I have carefully followed Ryan Mauro's superb scholarship. In particular, I have found his analysis of both Middle East affairs and of terrorism-linked front groups to be remarkably insightful and dependably accurate and consistently informative.
In my former capacity as a Founding Member of the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), with a recognized subject matter expertise in jihad, I consider Ryan Mauro to be a gifted colleague with few equals, whether in the civilian world or within the law enforcement and intelligence communities.
On many occasions, I referred to his articles for insight and perspective, while developing a series of compelx, long-term counterterrorism cases, which often included hundreds of individuals and/or affiliated organizations. I can't overstate how many times I was encouraged that there are younger specialists like Ryan Mauro, who were out their, doing their own crucial part to help protect our great country."
